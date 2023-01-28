Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €71.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €57.30 ($62.28) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($55.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €53.00 ($57.61) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.34. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($50.98) and a 1 year high of €63.20 ($68.70). The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

