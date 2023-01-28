Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.40 million and $49,596.47 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018063 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00217938 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00847836 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $56,643.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.