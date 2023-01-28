JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. JetBlue Airways also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.45)-($0.35) EPS.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 4.6 %

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

