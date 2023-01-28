Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 397,800 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jiuzi Price Performance

NASDAQ JZXN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,832. Jiuzi has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

