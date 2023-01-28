John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 421.2% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HPS opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.