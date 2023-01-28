John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 421.2% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:HPS opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $18.11.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
Further Reading
