Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $17,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,897,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,361,000 after acquiring an additional 429,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.85. 2,865,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,959. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

