JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.00

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €57.00 ($61.96) and last traded at €55.00 ($59.78), with a volume of 20009 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.90 ($59.67).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($79.35) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on JOST Werke in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

JOST Werke Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The company has a market cap of $819.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €52.31 and its 200-day moving average is €44.33.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Featured Articles

