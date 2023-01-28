JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.74.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $25,653.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $25,653.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,020 shares of company stock worth $13,007,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,166,000 after purchasing an additional 804,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,096,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

