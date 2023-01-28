JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) to Equal Weight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at GBX 3,435 ($42.53) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,097.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,177.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,975.23. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,415 ($29.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,150 ($51.38).

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

