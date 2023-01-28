JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) to Equal Weight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at GBX 3,435 ($42.53) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,097.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,177.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,975.23. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,415 ($29.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,150 ($51.38).
About Smurfit Kappa Group
