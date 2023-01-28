JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a sell rating and set a C$150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$181.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$161.08.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$157.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$159.97. The firm has a market cap of C$105.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.862 per share. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

