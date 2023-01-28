Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,790 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

