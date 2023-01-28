Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 123,030 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPTL opened at $30.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.