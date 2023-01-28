Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1,312.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 532.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 55,467 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $127.52 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $290.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

