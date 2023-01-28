Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 554.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,756 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

KEY opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

