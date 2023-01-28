Jump Financial LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after buying an additional 257,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.09.

MKTX stock opened at $372.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $390.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.44 and a 200-day moving average of $266.32.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

