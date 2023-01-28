Jump Financial LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,853 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

