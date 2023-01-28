Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Legend Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,505,000 after buying an additional 4,239,041 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 33.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 16.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $24,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $52.71 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

