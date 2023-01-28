Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 104.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Synaptics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $999,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synaptics Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Synaptics stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.