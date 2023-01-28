Jump Financial LLC Takes $4.05 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $111.85 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

