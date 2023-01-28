K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$29.00 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.53 and a one year high of C$35.99. The company has a market cap of C$312.42 million and a PE ratio of 60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.78.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$73.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About K-Bro Linen

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.56.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

