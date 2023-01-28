K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$29.00 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.53 and a 1 year high of C$35.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.42 million and a P/E ratio of 60.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$73.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About K-Bro Linen

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.56.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

