Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $399.91 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Kava has a total market cap of $399.91 million and $57.28 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00090490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00059307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00026220 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002088 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,716,595 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.