Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWHIY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.17. 2,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,433. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

