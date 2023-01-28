Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the December 31st total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KZIA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 32,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,024. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage oncology company It engages in the pharmaceutical research and development business. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.