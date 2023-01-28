Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on Kesko Oyj in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kesko Oyj Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS KKOYY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008. Kesko Oyj has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Kesko Oyj

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0773 per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th.

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

