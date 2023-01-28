KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $815,735.86 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $815,735.86 and $181,274.98 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00049898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00215587 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002832 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,382,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,382,540 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,382,540.87301259. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00692007 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $185,273.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

