Killam Apartment REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$14.62 and a 1 year high of C$22.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMP.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.08.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

