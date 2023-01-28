Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Up 48.3% in January

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 952,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $40.81. 976,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

