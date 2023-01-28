Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.74-$5.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.18 billion-$20.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.55.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average is $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.