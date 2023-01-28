Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

