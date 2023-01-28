Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 96.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

