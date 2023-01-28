Kingswood (LON:KWG) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.28). 16,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 16,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.29).

Kingswood Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

