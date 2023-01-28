KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Earnings Results

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 146.31% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. KLA updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $4.52-$5.92 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $4.52-5.92 EPS.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $399.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.36. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

