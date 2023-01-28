KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.61.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $399.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.36. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 146.31% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

