KlayUniverse Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.16 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $653.28 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04608007 USD and is up 27.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $815.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

