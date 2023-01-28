Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.25 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE KNX opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.