Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KNX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.4 %

KNX opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,854,000 after buying an additional 149,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

