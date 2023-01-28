KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KRKKF remained flat at $48.75 during trading hours on Friday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $59.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KRUK Spólka Akcyjna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (KRKKF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.