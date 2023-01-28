KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRKKF remained flat at $48.75 during trading hours on Friday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Get KRUK Spólka Akcyjna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KRUK Spólka Akcyjna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.