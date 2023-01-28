Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in January

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kunlun Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLYCY remained flat at $8.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. Kunlun Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

