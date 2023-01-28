Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in January

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kunlun Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KLYCY remained flat at $8.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. Kunlun Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.30.
Kunlun Energy Company Profile
