Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $37.11 on Exchanges

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $37.11 or 0.00160573 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $319.03 million and $20.10 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

