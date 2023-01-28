Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.04

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.04 and traded as high as C$39.45. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$39.36, with a volume of 268,583 shares trading hands.

LIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$64.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.2900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 76.02%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

