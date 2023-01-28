Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $5.75-$7.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $482.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $615.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.69.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

