Laqira Protocol (LQR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $107,554.97

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 54% higher against the US dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.78 million and $107,554.97 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

