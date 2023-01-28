LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.30% of LAVA Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVTX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 21,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LVTX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

