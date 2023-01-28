Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.45. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 12,450 shares trading hands.

Lavras Gold Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34.

About Lavras Gold

(Get Rating)

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold copper project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

