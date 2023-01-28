Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $103,926.10 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $103,926.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,676,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,203,855.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $205,759.24.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $35,539.68.

On Monday, January 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $337,367.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $271,984.56.

On Thursday, December 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,920 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $33,888.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,102 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $55,153.56.

On Monday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $250,026.56.

On Monday, November 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $252,692.72.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,116 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $243,359.84.

On Monday, November 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $12,006.00.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LEGH opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

