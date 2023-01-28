Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $10.70.
About Leju
Further Reading
