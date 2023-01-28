Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

