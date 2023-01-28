LEMONCHAIN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25,202.48 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $25,202.48 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

