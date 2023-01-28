Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 58.8% in January

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

About Lenovo Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.1838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

