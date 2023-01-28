Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $72.91 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.